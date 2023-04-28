Dacian Gold Limited (OTCMKTS:DCCNF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Dacian Gold Limited (OTCMKTS:DCCNF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a growth of 588.2% from the March 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Dacian Gold Trading Down 10.5 %

OTCMKTS DCCNF traded down C$0.01 on Friday, hitting C$0.05. 5,555 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,530. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.05. Dacian Gold has a twelve month low of C$0.04 and a twelve month high of C$0.15.

Dacian Gold Company Profile

Dacian Gold Ltd. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the acquisition of Mount Morgans Project and intends to conduct mining for gold. The company was founded on November 23, 2011 and is headquartered in Como, Australia.

