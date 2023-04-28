Dacian Gold Limited (OTCMKTS:DCCNF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Dacian Gold Limited (OTCMKTS:DCCNF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a growth of 588.2% from the March 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.
Dacian Gold Trading Down 10.5 %
OTCMKTS DCCNF traded down C$0.01 on Friday, hitting C$0.05. 5,555 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,530. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.05. Dacian Gold has a twelve month low of C$0.04 and a twelve month high of C$0.15.
Dacian Gold Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dacian Gold (DCCNF)
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
- ExxonMobil Gushes To New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Dacian Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dacian Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.