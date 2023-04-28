Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 923,300 shares, a growth of 949.2% from the March 31st total of 88,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,308.3 days.

Dai-ichi Life Stock Performance

DCNSF remained flat at $18.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.03. Dai-ichi Life has a 12 month low of $16.02 and a 12 month high of $23.19.

Get Dai-ichi Life alerts:

About Dai-ichi Life

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in Japan, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance Business, Overseas Insurance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers individual life insurance and annuities, non-participating single premium whole life insurance, financial insurance and annuities, and group annuities.

Receive News & Ratings for Dai-ichi Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dai-ichi Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.