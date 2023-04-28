Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 923,300 shares, a growth of 949.2% from the March 31st total of 88,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,308.3 days.
Dai-ichi Life Stock Performance
DCNSF remained flat at $18.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.03. Dai-ichi Life has a 12 month low of $16.02 and a 12 month high of $23.19.
About Dai-ichi Life
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dai-ichi Life (DCNSF)
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
- ExxonMobil Gushes To New Highs
- Mondelez International Pricing Power Takes It To New Highs
- Don’t Chase Church & Dwight Higher; Let The Price Come To You
- Rollins Pest Control Needs to be in Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Dai-ichi Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dai-ichi Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.