Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,795 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $10,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 162.9% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. 77.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $241.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $221.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.56.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of UNP stock opened at $193.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $118.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.43. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.69 and a one year high of $242.35.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.94%.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

