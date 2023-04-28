Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 13,759 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 148,421 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,759 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $12,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $236,318,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle by 2,666.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,547,659 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $155,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455,560 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 7,805.8% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,045,628 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,026,000 after buying an additional 2,019,753 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 168.9% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,127,969 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $129,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,512 shares during the period. Finally, PointState Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,465,000. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $104,991,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,890,181 shares of company stock valued at $177,370,295 over the last three months. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Oracle from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Oracle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $93.00 price target on shares of Oracle and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.46.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $95.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $256.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.21. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $96.74.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 52.81%.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

