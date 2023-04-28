Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 5,605 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,605 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $10,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 219.8% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 65.3% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Raytheon Technologies news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $356,948.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,211.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Trading Up 1.8 %

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $99.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $145.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.13. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.27 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.40.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RTX shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

