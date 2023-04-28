Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 96,824 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 80.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,824 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $9,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 140,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,692,000 after buying an additional 6,588 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 35.1% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 72,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after buying an additional 18,891 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 14,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 128,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,151,000 after purchasing an additional 34,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 43,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 19,305 shares during the last quarter. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MO has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of MO opened at $47.19 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.35 and a 52-week high of $57.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.90 and its 200-day moving average is $45.74. The firm has a market cap of $84.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.18. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 284.29% and a net margin of 22.97%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.97%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.87%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Further Reading

