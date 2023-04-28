Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,625 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 24,158 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $14,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burney Co. raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 48,037 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $8,977,000 after acquiring an additional 20,575 shares in the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $561,000. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 47,205 shares of the software company’s stock worth $8,821,000 after buying an additional 11,801 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 326 shares of the software company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.48, for a total transaction of $61,639.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,496.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $75,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,260. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.48, for a total value of $61,639.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,815 shares in the company, valued at $960,496.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,690 shares of company stock worth $2,328,852. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Autodesk Stock Up 0.1 %

ADSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $237.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Autodesk in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Autodesk from $236.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Autodesk from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $190.11 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.20 and a fifty-two week high of $235.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.31. The company has a market cap of $40.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.29, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.53.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 105.43% and a net margin of 16.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.