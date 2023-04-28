Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $16.17 Million Stock Position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 189,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned 0.24% of MasTec worth $16,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of MasTec during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MasTec during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in MasTec by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in MasTec in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MasTec stock opened at $87.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.28 and its 200 day moving average is $89.32. MasTec, Inc. has a one year low of $62.36 and a one year high of $103.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.74 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 0.34%. Equities research analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on MasTec from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of MasTec from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Craig Hallum lowered MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on MasTec in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.18.

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

