Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 7,611 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 82,164 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,611 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $13,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 234.2% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 264 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1,160.0% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 973.5% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 365 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $207.86 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.32 and a 1-year high of $217.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.68 billion, a PE ratio of 66.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.07.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.80% and a net margin of 23.24%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.58, for a total value of $9,119,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 602,589 shares in the company, valued at $129,303,547.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.58, for a total transaction of $9,119,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 602,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,303,547.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total transaction of $46,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 92,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,035,618.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 309,997 shares of company stock valued at $62,287,406. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on CDNS shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $223.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.80.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

