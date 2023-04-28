Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 588 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,324 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 588 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $13,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the third quarter worth about $222,379,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,808,589 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,548,648,000 after purchasing an additional 978,130 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 969.1% during the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,011,790 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $135,788,000 after purchasing an additional 917,150 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 492.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,013,772 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $130,118,000 after buying an additional 842,572 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 9.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,825,756 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,184,850,000 after buying an additional 773,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $149.94 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.90 and a 1 year high of $154.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $182.83 billion, a PE ratio of 72.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $145.55 and a 200 day moving average of $145.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TMUS. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $201.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other news, Director Teresa Taylor sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total transaction of $1,623,930.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,311.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 700 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 296,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,526,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Taylor sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total value of $1,623,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,311.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,178 shares of company stock valued at $17,045,140. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

See Also

