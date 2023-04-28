Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 962 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 962 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned 0.06% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $10,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.0% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 35.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 5.5% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

SEDG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $370.00 target price (down from $374.00) on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $351.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $379.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $260.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $393.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.15.

In related news, insider Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.81, for a total transaction of $769,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,301,022.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $289.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $301.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $289.32. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.15 and a twelve month high of $375.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of 175.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.43.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $1.28. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $890.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

