Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 1,485.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 5,850.0% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 157.7% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Stock Performance

DHR stock opened at $231.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $170.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $257.21. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $227.00 and a fifty-two week high of $303.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Danaher Increases Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $289.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $293.71.

About Danaher

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.