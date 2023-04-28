Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.01

Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.01 and traded as low as $0.98. Daré Bioscience shares last traded at $0.99, with a volume of 144,846 shares changing hands.
DARE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Daré Bioscience in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.50.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.01. The firm has a market cap of $86.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.19.
Daré Bioscience, Inc operates as a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in women’s reproductive health. Its products include Ovaprene and Topical Sildenafil. The company was founded by Sabrina Martucci Johnson, Lisa Walters-Hoffert and Roger L.
