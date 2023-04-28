Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.01

Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.01 and traded as low as $0.98. Daré Bioscience shares last traded at $0.99, with a volume of 144,846 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DARE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Daré Bioscience in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Daré Bioscience Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.01. The firm has a market cap of $86.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Daré Bioscience

Daré Bioscience Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DARE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Daré Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Daré Bioscience during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Daré Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Daré Bioscience in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Daré Bioscience by 11,198.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 55,992 shares during the period. 9.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Daré Bioscience, Inc operates as a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in women’s reproductive health. Its products include Ovaprene and Topical Sildenafil. The company was founded by Sabrina Martucci Johnson, Lisa Walters-Hoffert and Roger L.

