Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Shares Purchased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 184,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Darling Ingredients worth $11,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAR. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 97.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 6,999 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 20.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the first quarter worth $141,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the first quarter worth about $447,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 8.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 89,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,366,000 after acquiring an additional 6,770 shares during the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darling Ingredients Stock Performance

NYSE:DAR opened at $59.70 on Friday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.77 and a twelve month high of $87.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.45 and a 200-day moving average of $65.39. The firm has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.24.

Insider Activity

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.20). Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Darling Ingredients news, EVP Patrick Mcnutt acquired 900 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.07 per share, for a total transaction of $48,663.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,358.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Charles L. Adair acquired 500 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.15 per share, with a total value of $27,075.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 36,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,979,236.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Mcnutt acquired 900 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.07 per share, with a total value of $48,663.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,358.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DAR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.58.

Darling Ingredients Profile

(Get Rating)

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

Further Reading

