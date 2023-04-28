Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Position Boosted by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 110.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,902,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,577,508 shares during the period. Datadog makes up 1.2% of WCM Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 1.54% of Datadog worth $360,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 184,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,307,000 after purchasing an additional 7,449 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 100,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,360,000 after purchasing an additional 24,569 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Datadog stock traded down $3.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.21. 4,034,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,163,032. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -418.44 and a beta of 0.97. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.34 and a 1-year high of $130.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $469.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.02 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 2.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total transaction of $7,075,328.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 243,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,099,958.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Datadog news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.91, for a total transaction of $5,559,969.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 179,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,974,716.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total value of $7,075,328.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 243,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,099,958.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 562,140 shares of company stock valued at $40,891,916. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DDOG shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Datadog from $128.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Datadog has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.80.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

