Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS) Short Interest Update

Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSSGet Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, a decrease of 28.4% from the March 31st total of 42,300 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 21,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:DTSS traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.05. 26,787 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,450. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.55 million, a PE ratio of -4.38 and a beta of -0.24. Datasea has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $3.03.

Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSSGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Datasea had a negative net margin of 66.86% and a negative return on equity of 489.83%. The company had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Datasea stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSSGet Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 35,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.14% of Datasea as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Datasea, Inc is a technology company that provides smart security systems. It focuses on visual and non-visual fusion perception algorithms and big data analytics technologies, by providing customers with smart security solutions, smart hardware, education-related technologies applicable and 5G value-added services across multiple scenarios and industries.

