Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS) Short Interest Update

Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, a decrease of 28.4% from the March 31st total of 42,300 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 21,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:DTSS traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.05. 26,787 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,450. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.55 million, a PE ratio of -4.38 and a beta of -0.24. Datasea has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $3.03.

Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Datasea had a negative net margin of 66.86% and a negative return on equity of 489.83%. The company had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Datasea stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datasea Inc. ( NASDAQ:DTSS Get Rating ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 35,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.14% of Datasea as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Datasea, Inc is a technology company that provides smart security systems. It focuses on visual and non-visual fusion perception algorithms and big data analytics technologies, by providing customers with smart security solutions, smart hardware, education-related technologies applicable and 5G value-added services across multiple scenarios and industries.

