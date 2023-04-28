Decred Market Capitalization Hits $278.93 Million (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 28th. In the last week, Decred has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar. Decred has a market capitalization of $278.93 million and approximately $2.03 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decred coin can now be bought for approximately $18.71 or 0.00063858 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.22 or 0.00137266 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00033039 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00039025 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000151 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003386 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Decred Profile

Decred (CRYPTO:DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 14,909,051 coins. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official website is decred.org. Decred’s official message board is www.decredmagazine.com. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency that emphasizes community input, open governance, and sustainable funding for development. It uses a hybrid Proof-of-Work (PoW) and Proof-of-Stake (PoS) mining system to ensure fair distribution and community involvement. Decred stakeholders enforce the blockchain’s consensus rules, determine the direction of future development, and decide how the project’s treasury is used to fund it. Block rewards are split between PoW miners, stakeholders, and the Decred Treasury, with PoS voting being central to governance. Holders can “stake” DCR to obtain voting tickets, which are randomly called to vote on-chain. 80% of the block reward goes to ticket holders, while the remaining 10% goes to the Decred Treasury. The Decred Constitution outlines guiding principles for the project, subject to amendment through Politeia proposals.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

