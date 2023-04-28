DEI (DEI) Price Reaches $0.21 on Major Exchanges

DEI (DEI) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 28th. Over the last week, DEI has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. One DEI token can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000731 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DEI has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion and approximately $495.73 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.94 or 0.00305990 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00011901 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000650 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 77.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About DEI

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2021. The official website for DEI is deus.finance. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

