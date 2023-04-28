DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $42.15

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $42.15 and last traded at $42.15, with a volume of 214748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XRAY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. William Blair raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. TheStreet raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.57.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Trading Up 1.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Dividend Announcement

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $983.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.11 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 24.35% and a positive return on equity of 8.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%.

Insider Transactions at DENTSPLY SIRONA

In related news, SVP Cord Friedrich Staehler sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total transaction of $157,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,842,265.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DENTSPLY SIRONA

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,617,572 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,857,000 after acquiring an additional 318,997 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $359,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 185.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,217,058 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,504,000 after buying an additional 791,358 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 24,386 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 8,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,881,000. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

