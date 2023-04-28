Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) Price Target to $56.00

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WSC. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, William Blair started coverage on WillScot Mobile Mini in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.83.

WSC traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.02. 644,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,107,391. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.11. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 1-year low of $30.52 and a 1-year high of $53.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52.

WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $590.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.95 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 21.32%. Equities analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 5,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.47 per share, with a total value of $252,350.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,700. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.47 per share, with a total value of $252,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Erika T. Davis purchased 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.65 per share, with a total value of $149,417.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,753.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 5.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,426,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,462,000 after purchasing an additional 316,845 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 37.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,749,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,938 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,292,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,908,000 after acquiring an additional 640,539 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,206,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,609,000 after acquiring an additional 112,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,492,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

