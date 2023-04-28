Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Price Target to GBX 175

Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 180 ($2.25) to GBX 175 ($2.19) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

DLG has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Direct Line Insurance Group to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 190 ($2.37) to GBX 180 ($2.25) and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.12) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 159 ($1.99) to GBX 152 ($1.90) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.25) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Direct Line Insurance Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 196.90 ($2.46).

Get Direct Line Insurance Group alerts:

Direct Line Insurance Group Price Performance

LON:DLG opened at GBX 169.75 ($2.12) on Monday. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 52 week low of GBX 133.29 ($1.66) and a 52 week high of GBX 263.70 ($3.29). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 161.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 187.25. The company has a market capitalization of £2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,243.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.83.

Direct Line Insurance Group Company Profile

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.