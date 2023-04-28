Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Bank of America downgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.55.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

NYSE:DB traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.01. The stock had a trading volume of 4,188,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,799,106. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $7.24 and a one year high of $13.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. Research analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 550.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the third quarter worth about $414,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 7.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,637,589 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,266,000 after purchasing an additional 111,085 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2.2% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 59,590 shares of the bank’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.67% of the company’s stock.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

