DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The medical device company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.52 million. DexCom had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 1085.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. DexCom updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shares of DXCM traded down $1.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $121.59. 2,924,424 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,375,650. The company has a market cap of $47.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.35, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.50. DexCom has a 52 week low of $66.89 and a 52 week high of $126.44.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 56,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total value of $6,033,990.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,254,376.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total value of $234,843.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,386 shares in the company, valued at $6,302,042.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 56,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total value of $6,033,990.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,254,376.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 200,499 shares of company stock valued at $22,655,173. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 5.5% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC increased its position in shares of DexCom by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 7.7% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its position in DexCom by 26.4% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 594 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 26.0% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 621 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

DXCM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DexCom in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on DexCom in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on DexCom from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on DexCom from $138.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.33.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

