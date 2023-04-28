DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Price Target Raised to $140.00

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $138.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on DXCM. BTIG Research increased their target price on DexCom from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on DexCom in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on DexCom in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen increased their target price on DexCom from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on DexCom from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.22.

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $123.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.83. DexCom has a 12 month low of $66.89 and a 12 month high of $126.44. The company has a market cap of $47.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.61 and a 200-day moving average of $112.50.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $815.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.52 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 11.73%. DexCom’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that DexCom will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DexCom news, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total value of $234,843.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,302,042.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other DexCom news, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total value of $234,843.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,302,042.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 56,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total value of $6,033,990.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,801 shares in the company, valued at $39,254,376.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 200,499 shares of company stock valued at $22,655,173 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DXCM. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 860.5% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 365 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in DexCom by 684.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 251 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in DexCom by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 264 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in DexCom during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

