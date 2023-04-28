DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) PT Raised to $134.00

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at BTIG Research from $132.00 to $134.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.56% from the stock’s current price.

DXCM has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen upped their price objective on DexCom from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $138.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on DexCom from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DexCom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.33.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $118.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.61 and a 200-day moving average of $112.50. DexCom has a 52-week low of $66.89 and a 52-week high of $126.44. The stock has a market cap of $45.74 billion, a PE ratio of 152.10, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Insider Activity

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical device company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.52 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 11.73%. DexCom’s revenue was up 1085.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DexCom will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 56,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total transaction of $6,033,990.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 369,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,254,376.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 56,844 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total value of $6,033,990.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 369,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,254,376.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 5,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $633,906.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 132,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,718,436. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 200,499 shares of company stock valued at $22,655,173. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DexCom

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 5.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,624 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in DexCom by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 3rd quarter valued at $503,000. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DexCom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.