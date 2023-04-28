dForce USD (USX) Price Hits $1.01

dForce USD (USX) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 28th. During the last seven days, dForce USD has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One dForce USD token can now be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00003452 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. dForce USD has a total market cap of $34.55 million and approximately $2,437.08 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get dForce USD alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.62 or 0.00305196 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00011904 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00018789 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000728 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000672 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000153 BTC.

dForce USD Token Profile

dForce USD (CRYPTO:USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,078,262 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.9998999 USD and is down -2.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $1,247.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for dForce USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dForce USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.