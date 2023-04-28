DIAGNOS Inc. (OTCMKTS:DGNOF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

DIAGNOS Inc. (OTCMKTS:DGNOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the March 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of DGNOF remained flat at $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $13.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 0.62. DIAGNOS has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $0.32.

Diagnos, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare technical services through the use of artificial intelligence (AI). The company offers algorithm development, data analysis, and image processing services. It focuses on the development of its AI tool, Computer Assisted Retina Analysis, which is a tele-ophthalmology platform that integrates with existing equipment and processes at the point of care.

