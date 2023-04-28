DIAGNOS Inc. (OTCMKTS:DGNOF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

DIAGNOS Inc. (OTCMKTS:DGNOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the March 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
DIAGNOS Price Performance
Shares of DGNOF remained flat at $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $13.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 0.62. DIAGNOS has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $0.32.
About DIAGNOS
