Disc Medicine Opco (NASDAQ:IRON) Now Covered by Cantor Fitzgerald

Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Disc Medicine Opco (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on IRON. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Disc Medicine Opco in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Disc Medicine Opco in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Disc Medicine Opco in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. SVB Securities started coverage on shares of Disc Medicine Opco in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Disc Medicine Opco in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Shares of Disc Medicine Opco stock opened at $32.24 on Friday. Disc Medicine Opco has a fifty-two week low of $11.80 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.95. The company has a market cap of $612.56 million, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of -0.27.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRON. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Disc Medicine Opco during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Disc Medicine Opco during the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Disc Medicine Opco during the fourth quarter worth $258,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Disc Medicine Opco during the fourth quarter worth $294,000. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Disc Medicine Opco during the fourth quarter worth $497,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Disc Medicine, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. It builds a portfolio of therapeutic candidates that address a spectrum of hematologic diseases by targeting fundamental biological pathways of red blood cell biology, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

