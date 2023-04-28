Distil (LON:DIS) Stock Price Up 9.5%

Distil Plc (LON:DIS – Get Rating) shares rose 9.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.58 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.58 ($0.01). Approximately 362,960 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 777,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.53 ($0.01).

Distil Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.38.

About Distil

Distil Plc, together its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and sale of spirits. The company offers its products under various brands, including RedLeg Spiced Rum, Blackwoods Vintage Gin, Blackwoods Vodka, Blavod Original Black Vodka, TRØVE Botanical Spirit, and Diva Vodka. It markets and sells its products in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Spain, Australia, and Russia.

