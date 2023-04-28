DMG Group LLC Acquires 50 Shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

DMG Group LLC raised its holdings in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,013 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. DMG Group LLC’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Ubiquiti during the 4th quarter worth about $1,304,000. Institutional investors own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

Ubiquiti Stock Performance

Ubiquiti stock traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $234.66. 10,171 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,454. Ubiquiti Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $218.15 and a fifty-two week high of $350.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.65 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $260.53 and its 200-day moving average is $273.66.

Ubiquiti Announces Dividend

Ubiquiti ( NYSE:UI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.12. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 19.42% and a negative return on equity of 107.88%. The company had revenue of $493.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.65 million. Analysts predict that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ubiquiti from $221.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ubiquiti in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti, Inc is focused on democratizing network technology on a global scale. It sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. The firm develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use.

Featured Stories

