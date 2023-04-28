DMG Group LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

DMG Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,058 shares during the quarter. Invesco Senior Loan ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of DMG Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. DMG Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BKLN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.90. 1,886,636 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,434,063. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.85. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $20.06 and a one year high of $21.62.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.