DMG Group LLC Has $326,000 Position in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR)

DMG Group LLC increased its holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the period. DMG Group LLC’s holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 158.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 341.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 29.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 5,640.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 48.4% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter.

Graniteshares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of BAR traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.70. 200,203 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 533,216. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a one year low of $16.03 and a one year high of $20.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.15 and a 200 day moving average of $18.22.

Graniteshares Gold Trust Profile

The GraniteShares Gold Trust (BAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less trust expenses and liabilities, using physically held gold stored and secured in vaults in London. BAR was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by GraniteShares.

