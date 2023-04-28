DMG Group LLC Has $900,000 Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

DMG Group LLC raised its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Kraft Heinz accounts for approximately 1.0% of DMG Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. DMG Group LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KHC. O Dell Group LLC grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 204.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $9,917,600.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 188,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,479,947.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.45. 1,849,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,347,226. The company has a market cap of $48.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.69. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $32.73 and a 52-week high of $44.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.86 and a 200 day moving average of $39.07.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 83.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KHC shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

About Kraft Heinz

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.