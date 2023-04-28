DMG Group LLC Increases Stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

DMG Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises about 1.3% of DMG Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. DMG Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $773,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 998,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,167,000 after buying an additional 186,516 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

SCHO traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 454,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,696,479. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.37. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $47.78 and a 12 month high of $49.64.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

