DMG Group LLC Lowers Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

DMG Group LLC cut its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. DMG Group LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 878.6% in the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. 75.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $835,258.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,081.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $835,258.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,081.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $17,916,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,625,163.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on BMY. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.63.

BMY traded down $1.05 on Friday, hitting $66.56. 3,777,382 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,836,362. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $65.28 and a one year high of $81.43. The firm has a market cap of $140.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.45.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 51.60%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.29%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Get Rating)

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.