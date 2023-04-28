DMG Group LLC Makes New Investment in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

DMG Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,738 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 72,447,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,514,667,000 after purchasing an additional 7,936,912 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,491,544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,036,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,494 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,036,501 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $215,029,000 after purchasing an additional 38,881 shares during the period. HMI Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,826,550 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $183,907,000 after purchasing an additional 487,120 shares during the period. Finally, Abdiel Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 5,302,212 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $142,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,852 shares during the period. 56.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SHOP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Shopify from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Shopify from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Shopify from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.90.

SHOP stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.27. 5,574,618 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,990,258. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.79 and a 200-day moving average of $40.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.07. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $54.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.62 billion, a PE ratio of -17.43 and a beta of 2.04.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 5.62% and a negative net margin of 61.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

