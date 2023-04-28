Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.27, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 9.97% and a negative return on equity of 10.71%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.50 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE DPZ traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $317.68. The company had a trading volume of 492,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,940. The company has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.79. Domino’s Pizza has a 1 year low of $291.00 and a 1 year high of $426.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $321.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $340.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.60%.

DPZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $325.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $409.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $354.31.

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,867 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 3,662 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,167 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,760 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 874 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 411.8% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 8,531 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 6,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

