DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.09-6.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.23. DTE Energy also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.09-$6.40 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DTE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. TheStreet raised DTE Energy from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on DTE Energy from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $129.67.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DTE stock traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,088,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.25 and its 200 day moving average is $112.82. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $100.64 and a twelve month high of $136.77.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.05). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a $0.9525 dividend. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.02%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DTE Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 155.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 26.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in DTE Energy by 773.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 110.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

