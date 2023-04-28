E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH) Short Interest Down 82.2% in April

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 371,800 shares, a decline of 82.2% from the March 31st total of 2,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 487,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of E-Home Household Service during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of E-Home Household Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of E-Home Household Service by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,169,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 333,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of E-Home Household Service during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000.

E-Home Household Service Price Performance

EJH remained flat at $0.33 during midday trading on Friday. 5,183,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,530. E-Home Household Service has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $114.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.82.

About E-Home Household Service

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated household service company in People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Installation and Maintenance, Housekeeping, and Senior Care Services. It engages in the delivery, installation, and repair and maintenance of home appliances, such as refrigerators, stoves, air conditioners, water heaters, and washing machines; sale of smart home supplementary merchandise; and provision of home-moving, house cleaning, and maternity matron services, as well as senior care services and smart community services.

