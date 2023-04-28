EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lessened its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,108,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,395,000 after buying an additional 558,801 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 8.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,394,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,974,000 after acquiring an additional 550,548 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 126.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,306,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958,400 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,197,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,403,000 after purchasing an additional 315,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,948,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,419 shares during the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $478,353.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $478,353.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $933,452.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,222,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.07.

Shares of NYSE CARR traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.61. 1,881,128 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,945,064. The stock has a market cap of $34.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $33.10 and a 12-month high of $49.17.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Articles

