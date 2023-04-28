EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Has $9.61 Million Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC cut its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,265 shares during the quarter. Linde comprises 2.2% of EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $9,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Linde by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Insider Transactions at Linde

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total value of $1,462,290.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,432 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,953.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of LIN traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $367.20. 467,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,372,569. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $349.93 and a 200-day moving average of $330.84. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $262.47 and a fifty-two week high of $369.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.83.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.30. Linde had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 13.41 EPS for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LIN shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $385.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $382.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $376.38.

About Linde

(Get Rating)

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.