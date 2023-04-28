EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Lowers Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC reduced its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,590 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 6,470 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $4,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 161.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 410 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 91.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TJX stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.34. 576,919 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,017,670. The company has a market cap of $90.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.01. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.69 and a 12 month high of $83.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 63.68%. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a $0.3325 dividend. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 39.60%.

Several research analysts have commented on TJX shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.07.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

