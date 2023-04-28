EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Purchases 800 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edmp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 6,918.5% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,676,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,110,000 after buying an additional 3,624,445 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 982.0% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,198,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,240 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,212 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Aflac during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,661,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 225.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,076,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,493,000 after acquiring an additional 745,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AFL traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.80. 586,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,609,775. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $52.07 and a 52-week high of $74.01. The company has a market cap of $42.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.93.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 22.90%. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.57%.

In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $32,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,269 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,887.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $1,357,314.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,598 shares in the company, valued at $6,163,395.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $32,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,887.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AFL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Aflac from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.22.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

