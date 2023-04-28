EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Sells 20,475 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 84.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,745 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 20,475 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRL. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 236.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,722 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,752 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,465,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 33.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE:CRL traded up $3.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $187.48. 74,594 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 559,219. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $206.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.22 and a 12-month high of $265.00.

Insider Transactions at Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.23. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 4,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.41, for a total transaction of $1,159,600.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,529,004.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Birgit Girshick sold 3,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.39, for a total value of $815,319.95. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,038 shares in the company, valued at $10,439,656.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 4,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.41, for a total transaction of $1,159,600.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,529,004.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,763 shares of company stock valued at $6,974,921. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $233.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.75.

About Charles River Laboratories International

(Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions.

Featured Articles

