EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Sells 24,856 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC cut its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 64.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,963 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 24,856 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks accounts for about 1.8% of EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $7,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 190.8% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 12,316 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 8,081 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 186.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,658 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 21,890 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 285.4% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 52,833 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,654,000 after purchasing an additional 39,124 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 408.4% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 11,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 256.3% during the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on PANW. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.73.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $3.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $181.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,195,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,038,048. The stock has a market cap of $54.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,524.48, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.54. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.22 and a 12-month high of $203.44.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.22. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John P. Key sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total value of $469,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,938,879.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,550 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $286,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,758,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Key sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total transaction of $469,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,938,879.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 190,380 shares of company stock worth $36,420,926. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.