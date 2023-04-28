EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Sells 757 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lessened its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 757 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2,671.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,099,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915,334 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 256.3% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,882,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,511,900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,134,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,302,459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081,402 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth $243,240,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 254.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,647,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901,328 shares in the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MRK shares. StockNews.com upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.65.

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 1,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total transaction of $198,016.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,609,573.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 1,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total value of $198,016.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,609,573.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $541,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,195,134.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 150,306 shares of company stock valued at $17,162,278. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE MRK traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $114.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,359,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,159,750. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.69 and its 200-day moving average is $106.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $290.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $83.05 and a one year high of $116.86.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 43.47%. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

