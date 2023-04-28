Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (DEA) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 10th

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.265 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th.

Easterly Government Properties has increased its dividend by an average of 0.6% annually over the last three years. Easterly Government Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 1,325.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Easterly Government Properties to earn $1.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 93.8%.

Easterly Government Properties Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:DEA traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $14.13. 158,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,033,051. Easterly Government Properties has a 12 month low of $12.27 and a 12 month high of $20.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.71 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 5.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Easterly Government Properties

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DEA. StockNews.com downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Compass Point upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.42.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 7.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 11.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 23.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the first quarter valued at about $368,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 6.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 64,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

