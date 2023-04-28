Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of EML stock opened at $17.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $107.92 million, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.63. Eastern has a 1 year low of $15.30 and a 1 year high of $24.35.

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Eastern had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 4.34%. The firm had revenue of $69.10 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Eastern’s dividend payout ratio is 22.68%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Eastern by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Eastern by 7.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Eastern by 3.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eastern by 5.8% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 63,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Eastern by 24.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after buying an additional 23,344 shares during the period. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Eastern Co engages in the design, manufacture and sale of industrial hardware, security products and metal products. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Solutions and Diversified Products. The Engineered Solutions segment consists of Big 3 Precision. The Diversified Products segment consists of Frazer & Jones, Greenwald Industries, and Argo EMS.

