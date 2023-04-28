eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Declares $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the e-commerce company on Friday, June 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st.

eBay has increased its dividend by an average of 16.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. eBay has a payout ratio of 22.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect eBay to earn $3.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.1%.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $45.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.83. eBay has a 12-month low of $35.92 and a 12-month high of $54.49. The company has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. eBay had a return on equity of 36.18% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the 1st quarter worth $317,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 5,350 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay in the 1st quarter valued at about $304,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on eBay from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on eBay from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen dropped their price objective on eBay from $48.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on eBay from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

