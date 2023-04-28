eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on EBAY. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on eBay from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Benchmark upped their price objective on eBay from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on eBay from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price objective on eBay from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on eBay from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY traded up $0.87 on Friday, reaching $46.43. The company had a trading volume of 6,704,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,831,462. eBay has a twelve month low of $35.92 and a twelve month high of $54.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 36.18% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that eBay will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in eBay by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,704 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in eBay by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,831 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of eBay by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 691 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of eBay by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,708 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

